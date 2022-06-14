Nayanthara to Kajal Aggarwal: 5 Times South actresses looked breathtaking as a bride

Wedding seasons are a reason to rejoice for the movie buffs, as they get to witness some magical moments in the lives of their beloved celebrities. Recently, the fans were smitten by the dreamy wedding ceremony of Lady Superstar Nayanthara with director Vignesh Shivan. Every picture from the nuptials of the power couple left their supporters wanting more.
While the audience has seen these South beauties as brides on the silver screens, to see them blushing on their actual wedding day is a treat for them. Everything about their bridal look, from ensemble to jewelry to the choice of hairstyle, gets keen attention from the fashion police. Not just that, the fans also take notes from these mesmerising looks for their special day. Even the choice of flowers does not go unnoticed. Today, we are going to go through some stunning wedding looks of our prominent divas.
Photo Credit : Vignesh Shivan Instagram
The Lady Superstar looked breathtaking in a customised red saree as she exchanged wedding vows with Vignesh Shivan.
The new mommy Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with businessman Gautam Kitchlu in a grand wedding ceremony in 2020.
Photo Credit : Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
The Drishyam actress Shriya Saran married Andrei Koscheev in a grand wedding ceremony in March 2018.
Photo Credit : Shriya Saran Instagram
Pranitha Subhash, who recently embraced motherhood, married businessman Nitin Raju in 2021.
Photo Credit : Pranitha Subhash Instagram
Nazriya Nazim tied the knot with Bangalore Days fellow actor Fahadh Faasil in 2014.
Photo Credit : Nazriya Nazim Facebook
