Nayanthara to Kajal Aggarwal: 5 Times South actresses looked powerful in a uniform on the screen

Actresses who looked powerful in a uniform

Our South divas managed to make a mark among the movie buffs whenever they appear in the cinema halls. From a girl next door to a lawyer, to a businesswoman, they have done it all. However, the excitement of the audience goes to a whole different level, whenever they see these beauties in a uniform. Many stunners have attempted these powerful roles and have left everyone impressed. Playing an officer demands a high level of swag, along with a certain body language. Mostly male stars are seen in such roles, but there are several actresses who have essayed this demanding role with ease. From Nayanthara in Imaikka Nodigal to Kajal Aggarwal in Jilla, there are many examples of such impactful performances. On this note, let us have a closer look at the roles of these South actresses as cops.

Photo Credit : Twitter