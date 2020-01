1 / 10

Flawless beauty

Nayanthara is truly a born star. She made her acting debut in the 2003 Malayalam film Manassinakkare with Jayaram. She also made her debut in Tamil cinema with Ayya (2005) and Telugu with Lakshmi (2006). Both were commercially successful and received a lot of love from the audience. After working for more than fifteen years in the industry, the diva has truly made her mark. Apart from her talent and versatility, she is also blessed with a charming personality and amazingly good looks. Check out some of her most gorgeous pictures here that will leave you amazed.

Photo Credit : Instagram