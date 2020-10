1 / 7

Nayanthara can't get enough of floral outfits

Nayanthara is one of the most successful stars of the South Indian film industry. The beautiful actress has been a part of many hit films. She is known to take up challenging roles. She is currently in the news due to her upcoming film Mookuthi Amman. The trailer of the film released recently and it took the internet by storm within seconds. Mookuthi Amman is one of the most awaited films of Kollywood. It stars Nayanthara in the lead role. The film also stars RJ Balaji and veteran actress Urvasi. Fans of the actress are eagerly looking forward to the movie. The actress also apparently has many interesting projects in her kitty. On the personal side, as we all know, Nayanthara enjoys huge popularity. Apart from the actress' brilliant performances in films, she also always creates buzz due to her stunning sense of style. From rocking a casual avatar to acing a traditional look, Nayanthara knows how to slay. Floral has always been her favourite. Time and again, she has been spotted wearing floral outfits. Speaking of that, here's a look at times she proved her love for floral ensembles.

Photo Credit : Youtube