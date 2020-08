1 / 10

Take a look at these snaps of South celebs with sunsets

Nayanthara who is known for her limited yet glam social media presence via her partner Vignesh Shivan's Instagram.Vacations are surely one of the things that are being badly missed this lockdown. Nayanthara has earned the title of 'Lady Superstar of South'; she comes from a modest background but worked hard to make a mark for herself in the South film industry. The actress has changed the way people look at cinemas in the South and proved that a female actress can also rule at the box office. Nayanthara once shared that she is quite careful while doing multi-starrers. The Tamil beauty makes sure to listen to scripts carefully before giving a nod.Nayanthara who is not on Instagram enjoys the limelight on social media thanks to her boyfriend Vignesh Shivan who keeps blessing our feed with some stunning pictures of the actress. Nayanthara was last seen in Darbar opposite legendary Rajinikanth. She also has Rajinikanth's next film Annaatthe in her kitty; the project is helmed by Siruthai Siva. The movie has three other leading females, namely Khushbu Sundar, Meena and Keerthy Suresh. She is also playing the lead role in RJ Balaji directorial Mookuthi Amman. The superstar who is busy most of the time in the year with her projects most of the year manages to find some pampering time for herself and beau filmmaker Vignesh Shivan as they both fly off to exotic locations. Today we have these pictures of the actress striking the perfect pose with sunset along with other South actors who blessed our feed with their sunset photos.

Photo Credit : Instagram