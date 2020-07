1 / 10

How South stars slayed the messy hairstyle looks

Nayanthara's limited pictures on social media never fail to make headlines. Whether it's her vacations pictures or snaps shared by her close ones. The actress' surely has an enormous fanbase which is still eagerly waiting for her Instagram debut. Nayanthara is known as the Lady Superstar of South. She comes from a humble family and has worked tirelessly to make a name in the industry for herself to gain this honor. The actress has changed the way people look at South cinemas and proven that a female actress can still lead a movie and make it a blockbuster. Nayanthara who follows a no promotion policy for her movies as she believes her job is only to act mentioned that when doing multi-starrers she is quite careful. The Tamil beauty makes sure to listen closely to the scripts before accepting them. The actress is known for her bold nature and also sets her own rules when it comes to certain decisions regarding her career. On the work front, Nayanthara will be seen next in Mookuthi Amman, directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan jointly. The release of the film has been postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. She will also be sharing the screen space with Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi in Vignesh Shivan's upcoming film, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Nayanthara will feature in Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe, directed by Siruthai Siva. The film also has Keerthy Suresh, Khushbu Sundar, and Meena as the leading ladies. Also known for her impeccable beauty and fashion statements, Nayanthara is one of the most stylish actresses of the South film industry. Today take a look at these interesting messy hairdos sported by the actress and few other south actresses which left fans impressed.

