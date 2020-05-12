Advertisement
Home
/
Photos
/
Nayanthara
/
Nayanthara:Trendy whites to skirts; Take cues from Lady Superstar of Kollywood for your next casual look

Nayanthara:Trendy whites to skirts; Take cues from Lady Superstar of Kollywood for your next casual look

Check out these photos of the stunning Kollywood beauty in her amazing casual looks which will inspire you too for your next outing post lockdown.
2606 reads Mumbai Updated: May 12, 2020 12:59 pm
  • 1 / 11
    Check out these casual looks of the South superstar

    Check out these casual looks of the South superstar

    South superstar Nayanthara recently shared some of her unseen photos with her mother, while wishing her on Mother's Day on Sunday. Nayanthara has earned the title of 'Lady Superstar of South'; she comes from a modest background worked hard to make a mark for herself in the industry and earn this title. The actress has changed the way people look at cinemas in the South and proved that a female actress can also rule the cinema. Nayanthara once shared that she is quite careful while doing multi-starrers. The Tamil beauty makes sure to listen to scripts carefully before giving a nod. The actress who is busy with her projects most of the year manages to find some pampering time for herself and beau filmmaker Vignesh Shivan as they both fly off to exotic locations. Nayanthara who is not on Instagram enjoys the limelight on social media thanks to her boyfriend Vignesh Shivan who keeps blessing our feed with some stunning pictures of the actress from their various vacations and outings together and we absolutely love it. Nayanthara was last seen in Darbar opposite legendary Rajinikanth. She also has Rajinikanth's next film Annaatthe in her kitty, the project is helmed by Siruthai Siva. The movie has three other leading females, namely Khushbu Sundar, Meena, and Keerthy Suresh. She is also playing the lead role in RJ Balaji directorial Mookuthi Amman. The actress' impeccable style sense has left us speechless every now and then. Today have a look at these amazing casual attires sported by the diva which will inspire you for your casual look

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 11
    Experimental with skirts

    Experimental with skirts

    The actress donned a white tee with a sequin skirt and we loved it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 11
    Slit polka dot skirt

    Slit polka dot skirt

    Nayanthara in one of her diva looks in this sunkissed picture with a stunning polka dot slit skirt idea for your day out.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 11
    Going basic

    Going basic

    Nayanthara is a striped bodycon midi dress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 11
    Black on black

    Black on black

    Nayanthara sports a black high neck with a checkered skirt as her OOTD.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 11
    Playing it coo to keep the summer heat away

    Playing it coo to keep the summer heat away

    Nayanthara in a stylish white top with her stunning glaze as beau clicking her pic.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 11
    Adding a dash of glamour

    Adding a dash of glamour

    Nayanthara in a white polka dot shirt as she takes part in Janta Curfew.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 11
    While on a vacation

    While on a vacation

    The actress in a black flowy playsuit as she gets snapped in this cute photo.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 11
    White tees are always a winner

    White tees are always a winner

    The actress donning a simple yet stylish tee as she gets snapped in this frame.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 10 / 11
    A perfect pantsuit goes a long way

    A perfect pantsuit goes a long way

    The actress in a stunning pantsuit for her casual look and we loved it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 11
    Denim never goes wrong

    Denim never goes wrong

    Check out her cool attitude as she sports a simple denim shirt in this pic.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

Add new comment

You May Also Like These

The Office: John Krasinski, Steve Carell, Mindy Kaling & cast\'s BTS pics reveal the wonderful bond they share
The Office: John Krasinski, Steve Carell, Mindy Kaling & cast's BTS pics reveal the wonderful bond they share
Alia Bhatt & Deepika Padukone: When the actresses posed together and defined friendship in Bollywood; See Pics
Alia Bhatt & Deepika Padukone: When the actresses posed together and defined friendship in Bollywood; See Pics
Surbhi Chandna\'s mesmerising PHOTOS during quarantine amid lockdown are here to drive away your Monday blues
Surbhi Chandna's mesmerising PHOTOS during quarantine amid lockdown are here to drive away your Monday blues
Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor: From funny conversations to twinning; Here\'s how fans relate with the star couple
Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor: From funny conversations to twinning; Here's how fans relate with the star couple
PHOTOS: Tara Sutaria raised the bar of fashion with these resplendent sequin outfits; Check them out
PHOTOS: Tara Sutaria raised the bar of fashion with these resplendent sequin outfits; Check them out
Samantha Akkineni: Check out these PICS of the South star which prove she loves to sport a good set of co ord
Samantha Akkineni: Check out these PICS of the South star which prove she loves to sport a good set of co ord

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement