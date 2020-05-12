/
/
/
Nayanthara:Trendy whites to skirts; Take cues from Lady Superstar of Kollywood for your next casual look
Nayanthara:Trendy whites to skirts; Take cues from Lady Superstar of Kollywood for your next casual look
Check out these photos of the stunning Kollywood beauty in her amazing casual looks which will inspire you too for your next outing post lockdown.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
2606 reads
Mumbai
Updated: May 12, 2020 12:59 pm
-
1 / 11
-
2 / 11
-
3 / 11
-
4 / 11
-
5 / 11
-
6 / 11
-
7 / 11
-
8 / 11
-
9 / 11
-
10 / 11
-
11 / 11
Add new comment