Nayanthara:Trendy whites to skirts; Take cues from Lady Superstar of Kollywood for your next casual look

Check out these casual looks of the South superstar

South superstar Nayanthara recently shared some of her unseen photos with her mother, while wishing her on Mother's Day on Sunday. Nayanthara has earned the title of 'Lady Superstar of South'; she comes from a modest background worked hard to make a mark for herself in the industry and earn this title. The actress has changed the way people look at cinemas in the South and proved that a female actress can also rule the cinema. Nayanthara once shared that she is quite careful while doing multi-starrers. The Tamil beauty makes sure to listen to scripts carefully before giving a nod. The actress who is busy with her projects most of the year manages to find some pampering time for herself and beau filmmaker Vignesh Shivan as they both fly off to exotic locations. Nayanthara who is not on Instagram enjoys the limelight on social media thanks to her boyfriend Vignesh Shivan who keeps blessing our feed with some stunning pictures of the actress from their various vacations and outings together and we absolutely love it. Nayanthara was last seen in Darbar opposite legendary Rajinikanth. She also has Rajinikanth's next film Annaatthe in her kitty, the project is helmed by Siruthai Siva. The movie has three other leading females, namely Khushbu Sundar, Meena, and Keerthy Suresh. She is also playing the lead role in RJ Balaji directorial Mookuthi Amman. The actress' impeccable style sense has left us speechless every now and then. Today have a look at these amazing casual attires sported by the diva which will inspire you for your casual look

Photo Credit : Instagram