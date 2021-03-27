Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan: Adorable PHOTOS of Lady Superstar and filmmaker that will melt millions of hearts

1 / 10

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s adorable pictures together

South Indian actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan are one of the most influential couples in India. The two have been in a relationship for several years and are rumoured to be tying the knot very soon. The two first met on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, in which Nayanthara was cast to play the lead character opposite Vijay Sethupathi under the direction of the critically acclaimed director. Love between the two started to brew on the sets of this movie as they got to know each other better. During a media interaction Nayathara revealed that it is love that makes her happy and she gets immsense peace and joy when she is with Vignesh Shivan. Through a post made by her on the social media, she revealed that Vignesh has been helping her achieve her dreams. Vignesh Shivan too has revealed in a media interaction that Nayanthara is the “best human he has ever met” also mentioning that he is “head over heels in love with Nayanthara. Here are some of the most adorable pictures of the couple together that will surely make the hearts of millions melt. Read further ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Nayanthara Instagram