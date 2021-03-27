Advertisement
Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan: Adorable PHOTOS of Lady Superstar and filmmaker that will melt millions of hearts

Here are Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s adorable pictures that their fans definitely need to see. Read further ahead to take a look.
Mumbai
  • 1 / 10
    Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s adorable pictures together

    South Indian actor Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan are one of the most influential couples in India. The two have been in a relationship for several years and are rumoured to be tying the knot very soon. The two first met on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, in which Nayanthara was cast to play the lead character opposite Vijay Sethupathi under the direction of the critically acclaimed director. Love between the two started to brew on the sets of this movie as they got to know each other better. During a media interaction Nayathara revealed that it is love that makes her happy and she gets immsense peace and joy when she is with Vignesh Shivan. Through a post made by her on the social media, she revealed that Vignesh has been helping her achieve her dreams. Vignesh Shivan too has revealed in a media interaction that Nayanthara is the “best human he has ever met” also mentioning that he is “head over heels in love with Nayanthara. Here are some of the most adorable pictures of the couple together that will surely make the hearts of millions melt. Read further ahead to know more.

    Photo Credit : Nayanthara Instagram

  • 2 / 10
    “Happy new dreams, happy new year”

    Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan pose together for the camera looking stylish in their outfits as they welcomed the new year.

    Photo Credit : Nayanthara Instagram

  • 3 / 10
    They are each other’s “lobster”

    Nayanthara and Vignesh get clicked as they goof around sitting on the classic F.R.I.E.N.D.S’ couch.

    Photo Credit : Nayanthara Instagram

  • 4 / 10
    “Ross and Rachel”

    The celebrity couple posed outside the “Central Perk” coffee house.

    Photo Credit : Nayanthara Instagram

  • 5 / 10
    Happy faces

    Here's a selfie of the happy faces together.

    Photo Credit : Nayanthara Instagram

  • 6 / 10
    Festive vibes

    The actor-director duo celebrated the festival of Onam together.

    Photo Credit : Nayanthara Instagram

  • 7 / 10
    It’s time for some coffee

    They clicked themselves while sipping on some coffee in the morning.

    Photo Credit : Nayanthara Instagram

  • 8 / 10
    “Always”

    Vignesh kissed Nayanthara’s forehead, promising to be together “always”.

    Photo Credit : Nayanthara Instagram

  • 9 / 10
    “This senorita needs a margarita”

    The South couple posed together as they twinned .

    Photo Credit : Nayanthara Instagram

  • 10 / 10
    “Merry Christmas”

    Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan get clicked as they celebrated Christmas together.

    Photo Credit : Nayanthara Instagram

