Nayanthara to Vijay Deverakonda: When South celebs chose BLACK outfits as their go to airport look

1 / 8

Actors who donned an all black look at the airport

Nayanthara has emerged as one of the top actresses in the South with her dedication and hard work. She comes from a humble family and has worked tirelessly to make a name in the industry for herself to gain this honor. The actress has changed the way people look at South cinemas and proven that a female actress can still lead a movie and make it a blockbuster. Nayanthara who follows a no promotion policy for her movies as she believes her job is only to act mentioned that when doing multi-starrers she is quite careful. The Tamil beauty makes sure to listen closely to the scripts before accepting them. Nayanthara also added that she is now careful while doing multi-starrers. The Lady Superstar thinks she was also given second fiddle kind of roles in Chandramukhi, but fortunately, the film managed to earn a lot at the box office. The actress' talent is not the only thing fans love about her. There has been a major transformation in Nayanthara now and it is leaving her fans amazed with her style statements. From wearing sequins skirt to sporting her favourite polka dots, Nayanthara has become a style icon. Today we have these photos of the actress donning an all black look at the airport along with other actors who donned an all black look to the airport.

Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand