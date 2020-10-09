/
/
/
Nayanthara to Vijay Deverakonda: When South celebs chose BLACK outfits as their go to airport look
Nayanthara to Vijay Deverakonda: When South celebs chose BLACK outfits as their go to airport look
Take a look at this Airport trend South actors absolutely love to follow. From Nayanthara to Vijay Deverakonda, you will surely find the list surprising.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
19204 reads
Mumbai
Published: October 9, 2020 03:25 pm
-
1 / 8
-
2 / 8
-
3 / 8
-
4 / 8
-
5 / 8
-
6 / 8
-
7 / 8
-
8 / 8