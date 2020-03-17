Home
Nayanthara's CANDID photos are an absolute treat to the eyes; Check out

Nayanthara is one of the popular actresses down South. The stunning actress is often in the news due to her upcoming projects or personal life. Today, we bring to you Nayanthara's candid photos, some of which are clicked by her beau.
    Nayanthara's CANDID photos

    Nayanthara is one of the popular actresses down South. The stunning actress is often in the news due to her upcoming projects or personal life. Speaking of personal, she is currently dating director Vignesh Shivan. Nayanthara and Vignesh are undeniably one of the 'IT' couples of Tollywood. Vignesh is an active celebrity on Instagram and his social media posts about his ladylove are always a treat to watch. A few days ago, Vignesh shared sun-kissed photos of the actress clicked by him and soon it created a lot of buzz. Anyone who follows him knows he loves clicking Nayanthara's photos. He has shared many pictures of the actress clicked by him. Having said that, we bring to you Nayanthara's candid photos, some of which are clicked by her beau.

    Decorating her Christmas tree

    In this snap, Nayanthara is looking beautiful beyond words.

    Lost in her own world

    This beautiful pic is clicked by her beau Vignesh Shivan.

    What's so funny?

    We wonder what made them laugh at this moment!

    Sleeping beauty

    Nayanthara is looking cute in this snap.

    Style goals

    The actress is one of the stylish divas down South.

    A walk to remember

    How beautiful is this snap of the couple!

