Nayanthara's CANDID photos are an absolute treat to the eyes; Check out
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
1882 reads
Mumbai
Published: March 17, 2020 12:19 pm
Nayanthara's CANDID photos
Nayanthara is one of the popular actresses down South. The stunning actress is often in the news due to her upcoming projects or personal life. Speaking of personal, she is currently dating director Vignesh Shivan. Nayanthara and Vignesh are undeniably one of the 'IT' couples of Tollywood. Vignesh is an active celebrity on Instagram and his social media posts about his ladylove are always a treat to watch. A few days ago, Vignesh shared sun-kissed photos of the actress clicked by him and soon it created a lot of buzz. Anyone who follows him knows he loves clicking Nayanthara's photos. He has shared many pictures of the actress clicked by him. Having said that, we bring to you Nayanthara's candid photos, some of which are clicked by her beau.
Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand
Decorating her Christmas tree
In this snap, Nayanthara is looking beautiful beyond words.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Lost in her own world
This beautiful pic is clicked by her beau Vignesh Shivan.
Photo Credit : Instagram
What's so funny?
We wonder what made them laugh at this moment!
Photo Credit : Instagram
Sleeping beauty
Nayanthara is looking cute in this snap.
Photo Credit : Instagram
Style goals
The actress is one of the stylish divas down South.
Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand
A walk to remember
How beautiful is this snap of the couple!
Photo Credit : Instagram
