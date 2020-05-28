Nayanthara's obsession with smokey eyes look REVEALED in these photos

1 / 10

Check out these smokey eyed beauty look of the actress

Nayanthara has won the nickname of 'Lady Superstar of South;' she comes from a humble family that has worked tirelessly to make a name in the industry for herself to gain this honor. The actress has changed the way people look at South cinemas and proven that a female actress can still lead a movie and make it a blockbuster. Nayanthara who follows a no promotion policy for her movies as she believes her job is only to act also expressed that when doing multi-starrers she is quite careful. The Tamil beauty makes sure to listen closely to the scripts before offering a nod. The actress who is busy with her films for the most part of the year likes to take some time to pamper herself. Her boyfriend filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara often take trips overseas to rejuvenate themselves after major projects and since Nayanthara is off the gram, we catch glimpses of her every now and then on his social media. Nayanthara was last seen in Darbar opposite legendary Rajinikanth. She also has Rajinikanth's next film Annaatthe in her kitty, the project is helmed by Siruthai Siva. The movie has three other leading females, namely Khushbu Sundar, Meena, and Keerthy Suresh. She is also playing the lead role in RJ Balaji directorial Mookuthi Amman. Thanks to her stunning style statements, She is also one of the most stylish actresses in the South film industry. The actress is known to pull off any look with utter simplicity and gracefulness. But there is some other distinctive beauty look she is obsessed with! It's her smokey eyes beauty look which she is seen pulling off almost everywhere, have a look at these photos which prove the same.

Photo Credit : Instagram