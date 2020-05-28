/
Nayanthara's obsession with smokey eyes look REVEALED in these photos
Nayanthara's beauty and style game is already loved by millions of her fans thanks to her gorgeous but limited pictures on social media. Today take a look at these photos of the diva sporting the classic smokey eyes look.
Pinkvilla Desk
Published: May 28, 2020
Check out these smokey eyed beauty look of the actress
Nayanthara has won the nickname of 'Lady Superstar of South;' she comes from a humble family that has worked tirelessly to make a name in the industry for herself to gain this honor. The actress has changed the way people look at South cinemas and proven that a female actress can still lead a movie and make it a blockbuster. Nayanthara who follows a no promotion policy for her movies as she believes her job is only to act also expressed that when doing multi-starrers she is quite careful. The Tamil beauty makes sure to listen closely to the scripts before offering a nod. The actress who is busy with her films for the most part of the year likes to take some time to pamper herself. Her boyfriend filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara often take trips overseas to rejuvenate themselves after major projects and since Nayanthara is off the gram, we catch glimpses of her every now and then on his social media. Nayanthara was last seen in Darbar opposite legendary Rajinikanth. She also has Rajinikanth's next film Annaatthe in her kitty, the project is helmed by Siruthai Siva. The movie has three other leading females, namely Khushbu Sundar, Meena, and Keerthy Suresh. She is also playing the lead role in RJ Balaji directorial Mookuthi Amman. Thanks to her stunning style statements, She is also one of the most stylish actresses in the South film industry. The actress is known to pull off any look with utter simplicity and gracefulness. But there is some other distinctive beauty look she is obsessed with! It's her smokey eyes beauty look which she is seen pulling off almost everywhere, have a look at these photos which prove the same.
Onam celebrations
Nayanthara's Onam style is on point with her traditional saree and beauty look where she donned her favourite smokey eyed makeup.
How cute is this?
Nayanthara's boyfriend is surely a skilled photographer as well, we love this experimental snap of the diva.
Can't give it a miss even for airport look
Nayanthara's sports her favourite eye makeup as she is all set to travel in style.
One of our favourite photos of her
The actress in a pink floral saree with her bold eye makeup on.
We so wish she debuts on Instagram soon
Nayanthara's stunning selfie in a saree and sporting her gorgeous smile makes us impatient for her social media debut.
Always rocking the desi look
Nayanthara in another classic saree look with her bold eyes beauty look.
That intense glare
Looking all glammed up in a denim look, with a high ponytail.
With the handsome one
When Shivan is by her side, she looks the happiest!
All white look
Nayanthara looks perfect in this picture with her hair tied up and an all white look.
