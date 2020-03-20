Nayanthara's sunkissed photos clicked by her beau Vignesh Shivan are a delight to the eyes; Check out

Home
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the most adorable couples of Kollywood. As they continue to give us couple goals, here are five beautiful sun-kissed photos of the Lady Superstar clicked by Vignesh.
  • 1 / 5
    Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the most adorable couples of the South Indian film industry. The Lady Superstar of Kollywood fell in love with Vignesh while working on the movie titled Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. The film was directed by Vignesh and Nayanthara starred as a lead actress in the same. The couple has been dating for years now and their social media PDA often creates buzz. Though Nayanthara is not on Instagram, Vignesh Shivan is an active online. He keeps sharing stunning and romantic photos with his ladylove which are always an absolute treat to the eyes. The couple's vacay photos go viral on social media. Vignesh also keeps sharing beautiful pictures of the actress clicked by him. And well, we must admit that his photography skills are on point! As they continue to give us couple goals, here are five beautiful sun-kissed photos clicked by Vignesh.

  • 2 / 5
    This is one beautiful shot captured by Vignesh.

  • 3 / 5
    This one is simply beautiful beyond words.

  • 4 / 5
    How beautiful is this snap of the actress clicked by her beau! Also, Nayanthara's travel style is on point.

  • 5 / 5
    Another beautiful pic captured by Vignesh.

