Nayanthara's THESE throwback pictures will leave you astonished; Check it out

South superstar Nayanthara's THESE unseen throwback photos will surprise you with her beauty. Check them out.
301474 reads Mumbai Updated: December 16, 2019 09:18 am
    Nayanthara's throwback pictures will blow your mind

    Nayanthara has emerged as one of the top actresses in South with her dedication and hardwork. The actress has changed the way people look at cinemas in South and proved that a female actress can also rule the cinema. Nayanthara had recently mentioned she regretted doing the 2005 film Ghajini and mentioned that it was the worst decision of her career. The actress also alleged that her character, Chitra was shown in a different manner on-screen than what was narrated to her before the shoot. Nayanthara also added that she is now careful while doing multi-starrers. The Tamil beauty makes sure to listen to scripts carefully before giving a nod. The Lady Superstar thinks she was also given second fiddle kind of roles in Chandramukhi, but fortunately, the film managed to earn a lot at the box office. The actress who is busy with her projects most of the year manages to find some pampering time for herself and beau Vignesh Shivan as they both fly off to exotic locations. Despite her absence on social media platforms, Vignesh manages to capture her and treat her fans on social media. Check out these adorable childhood pictures of the actress which will make you go aww!

    Best in traditionals

    We love the simplicity and natural charisma she brings to her characters in her movies.

    Do you recall this look from the early 2000s?

    We love how the superstar carries different looks with such ease.

    We love her sweet innocent eyes

    The actress looks dreamy in this stunning throwback picture from her movie

    We told you,she will steal your heart with her beauty

    The stunning diva looks like a dream in this throwback photo.

    We love the stare game

    The actress looks astonishing in this adorable throwback picture.

    One with the best from South

    So much of glamour in one picture. We are loving this reunion of these actresses.

    The most beautiful pair of eyes

    Making our hearts skip a beat with this throwback picture.

Comments

Anonymous

Excellent, Sweet, pretty actreee in India.
Wish her all the best in her future endeavours.

Anonymous

Very good & nice images

Anonymous

So beautiful!!!!! Azaghu!!! Nayan man! I did film with you !!!!

Anonymous

hi

