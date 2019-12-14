Nayanthara's THESE throwback pictures will leave you astonished; Check it out

1 / 8

Nayanthara's throwback pictures will blow your mind

Nayanthara has emerged as one of the top actresses in South with her dedication and hardwork. The actress has changed the way people look at cinemas in South and proved that a female actress can also rule the cinema. Nayanthara had recently mentioned she regretted doing the 2005 film Ghajini and mentioned that it was the worst decision of her career. The actress also alleged that her character, Chitra was shown in a different manner on-screen than what was narrated to her before the shoot. Nayanthara also added that she is now careful while doing multi-starrers. The Tamil beauty makes sure to listen to scripts carefully before giving a nod. The Lady Superstar thinks she was also given second fiddle kind of roles in Chandramukhi, but fortunately, the film managed to earn a lot at the box office. The actress who is busy with her projects most of the year manages to find some pampering time for herself and beau Vignesh Shivan as they both fly off to exotic locations. Despite her absence on social media platforms, Vignesh manages to capture her and treat her fans on social media. Check out these adorable childhood pictures of the actress which will make you go aww!

Photo Credit : pinterest