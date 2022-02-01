PHOTOS: 5 times Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan made for a picture-perfect couple

1 / 6

The journey of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan

Kollywood power couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan met on the sets of the 2015 outing Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and have been inseparable ever since. From working together, going on exotic holiday to ringing in the New Year in style, these two constantly give us relationship goals. Not only do they make an outstanding work team, they are totally in-sink with their personal life as well. This pair never fails to impress the fans with their palpable chemistry. These two had taken off to Dubai to spend some quality time and also celebrate the New Year. The couple shared many sneak peeks into their lovely vacation with the fans. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan worked together on the successful film, Rocky and are gearing up for their romantic comedy titled Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The latest creative venture by these lovebirds will have Valentine's Day release on 14 February. Let us see some of the still from their journey together up till now.

Photo Credit : Vignesh Shivan Instagram