PHOTOS: 5 Times Nayanthara showed us she is her mom's favourite

Nayanthara is her mom's favourite

Lady Superstar Nayanthara is living the dream, both on the personal and professional front. She is engaged to the love of her life, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and their romantic comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal opened in the cinema halls today with a thumping response from the audience. Despite her extremely busy lifestyle, Nayanthara always makes time for her mother. On several occasions, the star is seen celebrating special occasions with her mom. Beau Vignesh Shivan also joins the ladies, whenever possible. As is already known, Nayanthara has refrained from social media up till now. However, the director compensates for her absence by sharing timely updates on behalf of her. Fans are in awe of these lovebirds, who are an inspiration for young couples across the country. On this note, let us review some delightful pictures of Nayanthara with her mommy dear.

Photo Credit : Vignesh Shivan Instagram