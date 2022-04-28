PHOTOS: 5 Times Nayanthara showed us she is her mom's favourite

    Nayanthara is her mom's favourite

    Lady Superstar Nayanthara is living the dream, both on the personal and professional front. She is engaged to the love of her life, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and their romantic comedy Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal opened in the cinema halls today with a thumping response from the audience. Despite her extremely busy lifestyle, Nayanthara always makes time for her mother. On several occasions, the star is seen celebrating special occasions with her mom. Beau Vignesh Shivan also joins the ladies, whenever possible. As is already known, Nayanthara has refrained from social media up till now. However, the director compensates for her absence by sharing timely updates on behalf of her. Fans are in awe of these lovebirds, who are an inspiration for young couples across the country. On this note, let us review some delightful pictures of Nayanthara with her mommy dear.

    Photo Credit : Vignesh Shivan Instagram

    Family time

    Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara spending time with the lady superstar's parents makes for a perfect family picture.

    Photo Credit : Vignesh Shivan Instagram

    Birthday 2020

    The Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal star is all smiles she cuts the birthday cake with her mother. Vignesh Shivan is a perfect addition to this happy picture.

    Photo Credit : Vignesh Shivan Instagram

    Birthday 2021

    Another year, another adorable still of the couple, marking the birthday of Nayanthara's mom.

    Photo Credit : Vignesh Shivan Instagram

    Little Nayanthara with mommy

    Her mom is seen trying to pacify little Nayanthara, who seems to be upset.

    Photo Credit : Vignesh Shivan Instagram

    Onam celebration

    The lovebirds spent a traditional Onam with the actress' parents.

    Photo Credit : Vignesh Shivan Instagram