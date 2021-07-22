PHOTOS: 5 times Vignesh Shivan turned photographer and captured ‘his world’ girlfriend Nayanthara

1 / 5

Vignesh Shivan flaunting his love capturing his love of life Nayanthara

South beauty Nayanthara is supremely known as the Lady Superstar of the South film industry. Apart from movies, the actress is always in the news about her relationship with boyfriend Vignesh Shivan. They are one of the most loved celebrity couples in the South. Every now and then, the couple takes social media by storm by sharing cosy pictures of themselves. The pictures of the couple will make us root for their love. Watching their cosy pictures, how can anyone not want to know their love story? Here it is, their love story began on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, gradually turned into a thick friendship and within no time, cupid’s arrow struck them. Nayanthara and Vignesh have been together for 5 years and now the adorable couple is reportedly planning to marry and grow old together with each other. Yes, Vignesh Shivan has recently revealed that they will get married once the coronavirus pandemic settles down. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have also worked together as she is an actress and he is producer/writer. The song Thangamey, which he has written for Nayanthara’s film. He actually calls her that in real life too. Vignesh calls his ladylove sweetly as ‘thangamey’ which means gold and is used to call someone with excessive affection. He is also producing her next movie titled Netrikann and is also directing a movie titled, co-starring his girlfriend Nayanthara. As it is well known that Vignesh Shivan always flaunts his love openly for Nayanthara, we shall look at such pictures where he turned photographer for Nayanthara and captured his beauty.

Photo Credit : Vignesh Shivan Instagram