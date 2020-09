1 / 6

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's romantic photos

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the most adorable celebrity couples in the South Indian film industry. The couple's romantic social media posts show they are head over heels in love with each other. Not only social media PDA, but the couple's public appearances together also speaks volumes about their love. For the uninitiated, it all began when the actress was roped in to play the female lead in Vignesh's directorial film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. The couple fell in love with each other while working on the same. The couple is now dating for years and are extremely happy together. Also going by their social media posts, it proves that their relationship is only getting stronger day by day. The couple's rumoured wedding keeps creating buzz all the time. However, the couple has not revealed any wedding plans. A few weeks ago, the couple celebrated Onam together. Post that, they also went on a vacation to Goa. Vignesh who is super active on Instagram shared many mesmerising photos of Nayanthara clicked by him. No matter how busy the couple is, they make sure to spend quality time with each other. As they continue to give relationship goals to their fans and followers, here's a look at times the couple was so much in love that they couldn't take their eyes off each other.

Photo Credit : Vignesh Shivan Instagram