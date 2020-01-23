Home
PHOTOS: Nayanthara can pull off a saree with sheer elegance and here's proof; Check it out

  • 1 / 6
    Nayanthara's BEST saree looks

    Nayanthara is one of the most-loved actresses of Tollywood. The Darbar actress has successfully created a big name for herself in the industry. Nayanthara who marked her debut in Tamil Cinema with Ayya has broken several stereotypes over the years. She has been a part of some of the big-budget films including Bigil, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Nodigal and more. She was recently seen opposite Rajinikanth in Darbar. Every time Nayanthara makes an appearance on-screen, she nails it with her spectacular performance. Apart from her brilliant acting, Nayanthara is also known to have an impeccable sense of style. Be it rocking a bossy look or going all casual or slaying it in a bright or embroidered saree, Nayanthara's style quotient has always been up to the mark. Nayanthara has proven that she has an unbeatable style sense. The Airaa actress always manages to look breathtakingly beautiful in a saree. Though she's not on any social media platform, her beau Vignesh Shivan keeps sharing his ladylove's photos on Instagram. He has shared many photos in which she can be seen wearing beautiful sarees. In case you've missed any, don't worry as we have got you covered. Here's a look at times she stunned in sarees with sheer elegance.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 6
    Pretty as always

    The Lady Superstar of Kollywood attended an award show a few days ago. She stunned in a beautiful saree and accessorized it with a necklace.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 6
    Simple yet elegant

    Nayanthara was recently seen opposite Rajinikanth in Darbar. In the poster, Nayanthara can be seen donning a beautiful saree.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 6
    Beautiful in black saree

    In this picture shared by beau Vignesh, Nayanthara can be seen donning a black saree. She kept her look simple and is looking simply gorgeous in it.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 6
    Stunner

    One can easily draw inspiration from the actress' stylish saree look. Dressed in a yellow and pink simple saree, Nayanthara is looking ravishing.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 6
    Stylish as always

    We can't take our eyes off this beautiful pic of the actress.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

