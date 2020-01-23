PHOTOS: Nayanthara can pull off a saree with sheer elegance and here's proof; Check it out

1 / 6

Nayanthara's BEST saree looks

Nayanthara is one of the most-loved actresses of Tollywood. The Darbar actress has successfully created a big name for herself in the industry. Nayanthara who marked her debut in Tamil Cinema with Ayya has broken several stereotypes over the years. She has been a part of some of the big-budget films including Bigil, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Nodigal and more. She was recently seen opposite Rajinikanth in Darbar. Every time Nayanthara makes an appearance on-screen, she nails it with her spectacular performance. Apart from her brilliant acting, Nayanthara is also known to have an impeccable sense of style. Be it rocking a bossy look or going all casual or slaying it in a bright or embroidered saree, Nayanthara's style quotient has always been up to the mark. Nayanthara has proven that she has an unbeatable style sense. The Airaa actress always manages to look breathtakingly beautiful in a saree. Though she's not on any social media platform, her beau Vignesh Shivan keeps sharing his ladylove's photos on Instagram. He has shared many photos in which she can be seen wearing beautiful sarees. In case you've missed any, don't worry as we have got you covered. Here's a look at times she stunned in sarees with sheer elegance.

Photo Credit : Instagram