Nayanthara's best bindi looks

Nayanthara is one of the most fashionable actresses in the South Indian film industry and there's no denying that. From red carpet events to airport, she always puts her best fashion foot forward and impresses everyone. When it comes to Indian ensembles, Nayanthara knows how to look her best. Be it nailing a saree look or looking beautiful in anarkali dresses, she knows how to slay. Over the years, Nayanthara has donned some pretty Indian outfits. She has managed to look beautiful in every saree that she has worn, be it on-screen or off-screen, and at the same time, she has given major fashion goals as well. As many might already know, she always teams up her desi avatar with earrings or necklaces, and also keeps it minimal. Well, if you've noticed, she loves wearing bindis. She often wears it and matches her outfits and it makes her look beyond beautiful. From classic black bindi to the red one, she has shown her love for bindis multiple times. And on that note, here are some of her best ravishing desi looks that prove she can't get enough of bindis.

Photo Credit : Vignesh Shivan Instagram