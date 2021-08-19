PHOTOS: Nayanthara loves donning skirts & is a pro at styling them

1 / 5

Sequin skirt

Nayanthara’s 17 years of commitment to the South film industry gave her the title of ‘Lady Superstar’. Nayanthara is one such actress, who is bold enough to talk her mind and carry the entire film on her shoulders without depending on a male bankable actor. Be it a period drama or a suspense-thriller or a romantic comedy, the gorgeous gal has proved her mettle time and time again. She is hugely loved by fans for her screen persona and bewildering beauty. Although Nayanthara is very low-key, her boyfriend Vignesh Shivan is quite active and often shares her pictures. Nayanthara has a unique fashion sense, which comes with comfy. Well, going through her pictures, we have observed that she loves donning skirts. As Kohl's eyes are Nayanthara's signature mark, seems like skirts are an addition to it. From vacations to formal meetings, skirts are her go to outfit any day. Call it Nayanthara's style but she nails every skirt look to perfection and sets major fashion goals. Take a look below as Nayanthara gives out major fashion cues on how to style a skirt with anything as she pro at it.

Photo Credit : Nayanthara Instagram