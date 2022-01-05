PHOTOS: Nayanthara to Vijay Deverakonda, South celebs show Handloom attire never go out of style

1 / 5

Nayanthara

India has a unique set of craft in every state. Today, the Indian handlooms are finding their place on the global fashion map. Be it Khadi, Banaras, Pochampalli or Ikkat, the craze for handloom fashion is growing rapidly. To meet the demand of today’s fashion trends, designers are experimenting with handlooms. These are not just elegant but are extremely comfortable to carry all day long. Handloom clothes are usually made out of breathable fabrics and are eco friendly too. Talk about a win win.

Photo Credit : Nayanthara Instagram