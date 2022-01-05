PHOTOS: Nayanthara to Vijay Deverakonda, South celebs show Handloom attire never go out of style

    India has a unique set of craft in every state. Today, the Indian handlooms are finding their place on the global fashion map. Be it Khadi, Banaras, Pochampalli or Ikkat, the craze for handloom fashion is growing rapidly. To meet the demand of today’s fashion trends, designers are experimenting with handlooms. These are not just elegant but are extremely comfortable to carry all day long. Handloom clothes are usually made out of breathable fabrics and are eco friendly too. Talk about a win win.

    Samantha aces every handloom attire. With this Ajrakh print saree from Chennai, Samantha shows how a print cloth and funky jewellery go hand in hand.

    Rashmika’s cotton ikkat handloom saree is goals. Her unique long bell blouse and the belt is also of handloom cloth.

    Vijay Deverakonda looks so cool donning the traditional print panja and cotton yellow kurta. He also accessorized the entire look with stunning glasses and black shoes.

    Doesn’t Naga Chaitanya look dapper in the Narayanpet Silk kurta. A perfect attire.

