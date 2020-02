1 / 8

Nayanthara's travel style

Nayanthara is one of the popular actresses down South. With hard work and talent, she has earned the tag of 'The Lady Superstar of Tollywood'. Apart from being a commendable actress, Nayanthara is also known for her fashionable looks. Be it rocking a uber casual look or slaying in glamorous outfits, Nayanthara's style game knows no bounds. The Darbar actress adds glam to her personal style and rocks every look with ease and perfection. Fans love the actress' simple yet elegant style sense. The stunning actress often takes time out of her hectic schedule to go on a vacation with her beau Vignesh Shivan. However, she steals attention with her stunning vacation outfits. Yes, her travel style is all about comfort first. In case you're planning to go on a vacay and looking for some vacation outfit ideas, then this is it! Check out the actress' best travel style and let us know which one you liked the best in the comments section below.

Photo Credit : Instagram