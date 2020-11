1 / 6

Nayanthara's best looks in black outfits

Nayanthara is one of the most popular actresses in the South Indian film industry. The beautiful actress made her acting debut in the 2003 Malayalam film Manassinakkare. She later went on to star in many films and has achieved success on her own. The actress recently celebrated her birthday. On the occasion of her special day, the makers of the upcoming movie 'Netrikann' released the teaser of the film. It received a positive response from the audience. The actress has many interesting projects in her kitty. She will be seen in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which also stars Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi. Other than that, she also has Annaatthe with Rajinikanth. Fans and followers of the actress are beyond excited for her upcoming projects. Apart from acting, Nayanthara has always created buzz due to her ravishing appearances. She is one of the stylish stars in the industry. Be it acing a casual look or slaying in traditional outfits, Nayanthara knows how to dress and look best in whatever she chooses to wear. She has proved that she can pull off any outfit in any colour. The colour black has always been her favourite. From airport to promotional events, she often wears black outfits and proves her love for the same. On that note, here's a look at her best looks in black outfits that we can't get over!

Photo Credit : Kamlesh Nand