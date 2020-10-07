Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni to Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan: A look at South couples who love TWINNING

1 / 2

South couples and their twinning moments

From Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni to Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar, celebrity couples never fail to give their fans and followers major couple goals. Their social media PDA always creates a huge buzz. However, apart from couple goals, these celebrity jodis also give fashion goals. We have seen them making stunning appearances together be it during awards night or birthdays. At times, the couples have given their fans major fashion goals by nailing the twinning game as well. There are many celebrity couples who are often spotted wearing matching outfits. Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan who are one of the most adorable couples down South tops this list as they have been spotted twinning multiple times. Be it twinning in black or white, they know how to give couple style goals. Apart from Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, we have Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni who have worn matching outfits in the past as well. Having said that, let's take a look at the couples' best twinning looks.

Photo Credit : Upasana Kamineni Instagram