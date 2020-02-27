Then and Now: Nayanthara to Samantha Akkineni, Transformation of THESE South beauties will make your jaws drop

1 / 7

Check out how South actresses have transformed over all these years

The South film industry has changed drastically in the last few years and we are loving the change. Movies like Arjun Reddy which was not even available in Hindi was loved Pan-India, Arjun Reddy inspired Bollywood to recreate the movie in Hindi and the result was amazing. Shahid Kapoor was back with a bang with Kabir Singh (Remake of Arjun Reddy) and got his superstar fame again. Just like the changing phase of South cinema, some of the biggest stars in the South have also changed tremendously over the past few years. Today have a look at these South actresses who have changed tremendously over a period of time.

Photo Credit : Youtube/Instagram