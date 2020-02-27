Home
Then and Now: Nayanthara to Samantha Akkineni, Transformation of THESE South beauties will make your jaws drop

Check out these photos of our favourite south actresses from their initial days in the industry to their recent pictures.
1086 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 7
    Check out how South actresses have transformed over all these years

    Check out how South actresses have transformed over all these years

    The South film industry has changed drastically in the last few years and we are loving the change. Movies like Arjun Reddy which was not even available in Hindi was loved Pan-India, Arjun Reddy inspired Bollywood to recreate the movie in Hindi and the result was amazing. Shahid Kapoor was back with a bang with Kabir Singh (Remake of Arjun Reddy) and got his superstar fame again. Just like the changing phase of South cinema, some of the biggest stars in the South have also changed tremendously over the past few years. Today have a look at these South actresses who have changed tremendously over a period of time.

    Photo Credit : Youtube/Instagram

  • 2 / 7
    Samantha Akkineni

    Samantha Akkineni

    The actress made her debut in the year 2010 with the film Ye Maaya Chesave and is now known as the hitmaker of the South film industry.

    Photo Credit : Youtube/Instagram

  • 3 / 7
    Keerthy Suresh

    Keerthy Suresh

    Keerthy Suresh was a child artist when she made her acting debut in the film Pilot and appeared in the Malayalam movie Geethaanjali in 2013 as a leading actress.

    Photo Credit : Youtube/Instagram

  • 4 / 7
    Kajal Aggarwal

    Kajal Aggarwal

    Kajal made her debut in Bollywood but is a superstar in the South film industry now.

    Photo Credit : Youtube/Instagram

  • 5 / 7
    Rakul Preet Singh

    Rakul Preet Singh

    Rakul Preet Singh made her first acting debut for extra pocket money in the Kannada film, Gilli in 2009. Now she is a leading Bollywood and South actress.

    Photo Credit : Youtube/Instagram

  • 6 / 7
    Anushka Shetty

    Anushka Shetty

    Anushka Shetty made her debut in Puri Jagannadh's 2005 Telugu film Super and is a famous actress now thanks to her back to back hits especially Baahubali.

    Photo Credit : Youtube/Instagram

  • 7 / 7
    Nayanthara

    Nayanthara

    Nayanthara stepped into the entertainment industry in the year 2003 with Manassinakkare and has earned the title of being the female superstar of Tamil film industry due to her back to back hits.

    Photo Credit : Youtube/Instagram

