Nazia Hassan: From childhood to singing career; Take a look at the Queen of Pop's journey through photos

Nazia Hassan: From childhood to singing career; Take a look at the Queen of Pop's journey through photos

Nazia Hassan, also known as "Queen of Pop" was a brilliant Pakistani pop singer, songwriter, lawyer, and social activist. Today, take a look at her life. Check out the pictures.
2679 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 15
    Remembering Nazia Hassan

    Remembering Nazia Hassan

    Nazia Hassan, also known as "Queen of Pop" was a brilliant Pakistani pop singer, songwriter, lawyer, and social activist. Her death is considered to be the biggest loss to the music world. She was one of the prettiest singers and will be forever remembered for her beautiful voice. Though she didn't sing too many songs for Hindi films, the magic she created through her songs is unforgettable. She earned a name for herself and left a mark in the music industry. Nazia who started her music career at the young age of ten was known to be a beauty with voice. During her successful singing career, she received the title of "Queen of Pop music." Along with her brother Zoheb Hassan, she went on to sell over 65 million records worldwide. In an interview with The Express Tribune, Zoheb opened up about his sister and said that she had no airs about herself. She believed she could reach the hearts of millions through music and singing, and could do good humanitarian work. The singer is still widely missed all over the world. On that note, here's taking a look at her life through pictures.

    Photo Credit : Pinterest

  • 2 / 15
    Childhood

    Childhood

    Nazia was born in Karachi, Pakistan, and was brought up in Karachi and London. She was the daughter of Basir Hassan, a businessman, and Muniza Basir, a social worker.

    Photo Credit : Pinterest

  • 3 / 15
    Education

    Education

    She was a lawyer by education. She also held a degree in Business Administration and Economics from the Richmond American University in London.

    Photo Credit : Pinterest

  • 4 / 15
    Start of her singing career

    Start of her singing career

    The singer was only ten years old when her music career began.

    Photo Credit : Pinterest

  • 5 / 15
    Aap Jaisa Koi

    Aap Jaisa Koi

    Nazia made her singing debut in Bollywood with the song "Aap Jaisa Koi" from Qurbani. Qurbani starred Zeenat Aman, Feroz Khan, Vinod Khanna, Amjad Khan, and Amrish Puri.

    Photo Credit : Youtube

  • 6 / 15
    Debut album

    Debut album

    Her debut album "Disco Deewane" was a huge hit. The album charted in fourteen countries worldwide and also became the best-selling Asian pop record of all time.

    Photo Credit : Pinterest

  • 7 / 15
    Queen of Pop music

    Queen of Pop music

    After a successful album, Nazia earned the title of "Queen of Pop music".

    Photo Credit : Pinterest

  • 8 / 15
    Other famous albums by Nazia

    Other famous albums by Nazia

    Her other albums created the same amount of buzz as her first album. It includes Boom Boom, Young Tarang and Hotline.

    Photo Credit : Pinterest

  • 9 / 15
    Last album

    Last album

    Nazia and her brother Zoheb recorded her fifth and last album, Camera Camera. It was not as successful as her previous albums. Their album was a part of a campaign related to drugs.

    Photo Credit : Pinterest

  • 10 / 15
    Awards

    Awards

    During her singing career, Nazia received numerous awards. At the age of just 15, she became the first Pakistani to win the Filmfare Award. She was also a recipient of Pakistan's civilian award, Pride of Performance.

    Photo Credit : Pinterest

  • 11 / 15
    Personal life

    Personal life

    While her professional life was great, her personal life wasn't what she expected. On March 1995, she married businessman Mirza Ishtiaq Baig. Their wedding took place in Karachi, after she was diagnosed with lung cancer.

    Photo Credit : Pinterest

  • 12 / 15
    Children

    Children

    The couple has a son named Arez Hassan, who was born on 7 April 1997.

    Photo Credit : Pinterest

  • 13 / 15
    Divorce

    Divorce

    Their marriage ended in a divorce ten days before Nazia's death.

    Photo Credit : Pinterest

  • 14 / 15
    Death

    Death

    After fighting a long battle with cancer, Nazia passed away on August 13, 2000, in London. The singer was only 35 years old. It broke millions of hearts and her death is considered to be the biggest loss to the music industry.

    Photo Credit : Pinterest

  • 15 / 15
    On her death

    On her death

    In an interview with The Express Tribune, Zoheb opened up about his sister's personal life saying, "She died in pain."

    Photo Credit : Pinterest

