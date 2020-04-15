Nazia Hassan: From childhood to singing career; Take a look at the Queen of Pop's journey through photos

1 / 15

Remembering Nazia Hassan

Nazia Hassan, also known as "Queen of Pop" was a brilliant Pakistani pop singer, songwriter, lawyer, and social activist. Her death is considered to be the biggest loss to the music world. She was one of the prettiest singers and will be forever remembered for her beautiful voice. Though she didn't sing too many songs for Hindi films, the magic she created through her songs is unforgettable. She earned a name for herself and left a mark in the music industry. Nazia who started her music career at the young age of ten was known to be a beauty with voice. During her successful singing career, she received the title of "Queen of Pop music." Along with her brother Zoheb Hassan, she went on to sell over 65 million records worldwide. In an interview with The Express Tribune, Zoheb opened up about his sister and said that she had no airs about herself. She believed she could reach the hearts of millions through music and singing, and could do good humanitarian work. The singer is still widely missed all over the world. On that note, here's taking a look at her life through pictures.

Photo Credit : Pinterest