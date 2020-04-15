/
/
/
Nazia Hassan: From childhood to singing career; Take a look at the Queen of Pop's journey through photos
Nazia Hassan: From childhood to singing career; Take a look at the Queen of Pop's journey through photos
Nazia Hassan, also known as "Queen of Pop" was a brilliant Pakistani pop singer, songwriter, lawyer, and social activist. Today, take a look at her life. Check out the pictures.
Written By
Pinkvilla Desk
2679 reads
Mumbai
Published: April 15, 2020 11:47 am
-
1 / 15
-
2 / 15
-
3 / 15
-
4 / 15
-
5 / 15
-
6 / 15
-
7 / 15
-
8 / 15
-
9 / 15
-
10 / 15
-
11 / 15
-
12 / 15
-
13 / 15
-
14 / 15
-
15 / 15
Add new comment