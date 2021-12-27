PHOTOS: 10 dapper looks worn by the youthful and energetic group, NCT Dream

1 / 10

Let's take a look at some of the stunning outfits worn by the handsome young group, NCT Dream

NCT Dream is the third subunit of the South Korean boy band NCT, formed by SM Entertainment in 2016. They were intended to be the teenaged unit of NCT before shifting away from their youthful image and re-branding in 2020, once all members became legal adults in South Korea. The sub-unit debuted on August 25, 2016 with the single ‘Chewing Gum’ and a lineup of seven members—Mark, Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle, and Jisung—whose average age was 15.6 years old. NCT Dream have since been recognized internationally as one of the most notable teenaged artists of their time and are known for music reflecting youth and adolescence, growth, and the transition from innocence to rebellion. Commercial success of their 2019 EP ‘We Boom’ made NCT Dream into one of the top 10 physical sellers in South Korea in 2019 and earned them Bonsang Awards at the 34th Golden Disc Awards and 2020 Seoul Music Awards.Although NCT Dream was initially formed to follow an age-based admission-graduation system, in which members would leave the sub-unit after reaching age of majority (20 in Korean age reckoning, 19 internationally), SM Entertainment announced in 2020 that the system would be removed. With the return of previously-graduated member Mark, NCT Dream continued promoting as a flexible-style group with all seven original members. Their first release since announcing their shift in concept was their fourth Korean-language EP, ‘Reload’ (2020), which was pre-ordered over half a million times. Thus far, NCT Dream have released four extended plays (EPs), six singles and one studio album and headlined one international tour in Asia. NCT Dream are the first and only Asian artists to appear three consecutive times on Billboard's ‘21 Under 21’ list, placing at numbers 20, 13 and 19 from 2018 to 2020 for their industry impact on sales, streaming and social media. NCT Dream were also included on Time's list of the ‘25 Most Influential Teens’ of 2018.

Photo Credit : News1