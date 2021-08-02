PHOTOS: Happy Birthday Mark; Peeking into his suit style

1 / 7

Set in black

Mark Lee turns 22 today! Well 24 in Korean age, and we don’t know how he grew up so fast. It feels like just yesterday, we saw him with the SM Rookies gang. He has since debuted a whopping 4 times, a splendid feat if you ask us, and has spread his charm far and wide, capturing the hearts of fans all around the globe ever since. Today, on his birthday, we wish to display one of his many sides to the fans- dapper Mark. Suits and Mark are a look to be cherished as the singer’s figure is accentuated every time he puts one on. Be it colourful, sequined numbers or classic bow tie ones, he shines through, flashing his dimpled smile to awaiting fans. And what better day to appreciate his dashing self than today. The first one being this black suit he had on at a SuperM conference and our thoughts of him acting as a detective are running wild. Give him the role already!

Photo Credit : News1