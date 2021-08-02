PHOTOS: Happy Birthday Mark; Peeking into his suit style

© 2018 PINKVILLA
Mark Lee turns 22 today!
Well 24 in Korean age, and we don’t know how he grew up so fast. It feels like just yesterday, we saw him with the SM Rookies gang. He has since debuted a whopping 4 times, a splendid feat if you ask us, and has spread his charm far and wide, capturing the hearts of fans all around the globe ever since. Today, on his birthday, we wish to display one of his many sides to the fans- dapper Mark.
Suits and Mark are a look to be cherished as the singer’s figure is accentuated every time he puts one on. Be it colourful, sequined numbers or classic bow tie ones, he shines through, flashing his dimpled smile to awaiting fans.
And what better day to appreciate his dashing self than today.
The first one being this black suit he had on at a SuperM conference and our thoughts of him acting as a detective are running wild. Give him the role already!
Photo Credit : News1
While most men struggle with flashy outfits, Mark pulls off sequins, and red ones at that, with style
Blue haired Mark with his adorable round face, a recipe for a cupcake it seems.
Satin and shiny, Mark looks like a descendant of angels in this one.
One from the archives, Mark strikes a pose here.
Velvet looks amazing on a crouching Mark, posing with his bandmates.
Mark has donned bow ties on multiple occasions throughout the years, yet he manages to look different each time.