PHOTOS: 6 times NCT’s Doyoung made us do a double take because of his visuals

NCT's Doyoung

NCT’s Doyoung is a South Korean singer, actor, and host. Doyoung first became a trainee under SM Entertainment in 2013, after being scouted at a singing competition. Prior to his debut with NCT, in 2015, Doyoung was announced as a part of SM Rookies, and became an MC on MBC’s ‘Show Champion’ along with fellow SM Rookie, Jaehyun. Making his debut in April 2016 as part of boy group NCT’s rotational unit NCT U, Doyoung became a member of the Seoul-based fixed unit, NCT 127, in January 2017. In March 2021, Doyoung appeared in his first television drama ‘Cafe Midnight Season 3: The Curious Stalker’, where he played the lead role. The following month, it was announced that Doyoung had been cast in his first musical, ‘Marie Antoinette’, playing the male lead, Count Axel von Fersen. Recently, the talented idol released the OST ‘Like a Star’ for the hit series ‘Yumi’s Cells’ in October 2021. To celebrate Doyoung turning 26 on February 1, we’ve put together some of our favourite photos of the artist!

Photo Credit : News1