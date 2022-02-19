PHOTOS: NCT’s Jungwoo bowled us over with his handsome visuals

1 / 6

Jungwoo

Kim Jung Woo, known by his stage name Jungwoo, is a South Korean singer, dancer and host. He trained for 3 years with SM Entertainment and was a part of SM Rookies, debuting as part of the super group NCT in its rotational sub-unit NCT U with ‘Boss’. He went on to make himself a member of NCT 127 by debuting once again with their first full album, ‘Regular-Irregular’. He has since been a part of NCT 2018 and NCT 2020 project units. Taking up the spot of the main vocalist and lead dancer, Jungwoo has time and again wowed the fans with his varied skills. He also became an MC on MBC’s ‘Show! Music Core’. On his 24th birthday today, we are taking a look at the many times Jungwoo has left his fans speechless with his powerful looks.

Photo Credit : News1