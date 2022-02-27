Happy TEN Day: 6 times the NCT member blew us away with his charisma

1 / 6

Happy Birthday to NCT’s TEN!

NCT’s TEN turns 25 today! Born in Bangkok, the Thai singer and dancer is active in South Korea and China. Debuting in 2016 as part of South Korean boy group NCT’s first sub-unit NCT U, TEN has mainly been active as a member of NCT’s China-based unit WayV since 2019. Additionally, TEN is also a member of SM Entertainment’s supergroup, SuperM, since 2019. Apart from his activities as a part of NCT and its sub-units, and as a member of SuperM, TEN has also released several solo singles through the SM Station project. Through the second season of the project, TEN first released ‘Dream in a Dream’ in 2017, followed by ‘New Heroes’ in 2018, both of which peaked at number five and four respectively on Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales chart. He went on to release his third solo single, ‘Paint Me Naked’, under the project in 2021. TEN is also known for his dance skills, and he participated in Mnet’s dance competition show ‘Hit the Stage’, merely three months after his debut. To celebrate the talented idol on his birthday, we’ve put together some of our favourite images of TEN blowing us away with his charisma!

Photo Credit : News1