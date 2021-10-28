PHOTOS: 6 Times birthday boy NCT's WinWin stunned us with his 'Adonis like' visuals

1 / 6

Visual in White!

Happy Birthday to NCT's WinWin! WinWin, also known by his birth name Dong Si Cheng is the lead dancer, lead rapper, sub vocalist, and visual of the Chinese male idol group WayV. He is one of the members of the South Korea-based male idol group NCT and its sub-units NCT 127 and NCT U. WinWin was born in Wenzhou, Zhejiang, China but lived in the capital city of Beijing for most of his childhood due to his studies. He was selected by SM Entertainment scouts near the school when he was a freshman in high school. After rejecting them once, SM officials did not give up and persuaded him, coming by plane 9 round trips from Korea to China to cast him. Eventually, he relented and shifted base to South Korea to train and finally debuted with NCT! A fun fact fans might not know but NCT's WinWin is known by some interesting nicknames including - Winko, SM's Purest Child, Yun Yun, Chick, Visual winner, He never loses Winwin, Let's WINWIN, Wonwon, Winald, BinBin, MinMin, TinTin, 2Win! Today, on his special day, we take a look at some of Winwin's best pictures which highlight his 'Adonis' like visuals in this specially curated photo gallery.

Photo Credit : News1