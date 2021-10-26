Happy Birthday NCT’s Yuta: 7 times we thought the singer’s hair deserved its own shampoo commercial

1 / 7

Fiery Yuta

Yuta Nakamoto, widely known as Yuta, is a Japanese singer and dancer. Born on October 26, 1995, he came to South Korea after passing SM Entertainment’s first Global Audition in 2012. As if that wasn’t big enough, he was one of the only three people to do so. As he has mentioned before, Yuta had no background as a singer or dancer when he first aspired to become a K-pop idol. It was the immense influence of TVXQ that prompted him to take it up as a career. Debuting with NCT as a member of its subgroup NCT 127, Yuta soon made his mark with striking visuals and a stage presence that was familiar only to some. His intense dance style was appreciated by many, soon gaining him fame. Known to play frequent tricks on fellow labelmates, Yuta’s hair has a fandom of its own. The luscious locks have always given an edge to the singer and have only upped the style quotient for him. We take a look at some of our favourite appearances of Yuta and his enviable mane.

Photo Credit : News1