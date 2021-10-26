Happy Birthday NCT’s Yuta: 7 times we thought the singer’s hair deserved its own shampoo commercial

    Fiery Yuta

    Yuta Nakamoto, widely known as Yuta, is a Japanese singer and dancer. Born on October 26, 1995, he came to South Korea after passing SM Entertainment’s first Global Audition in 2012. As if that wasn’t big enough, he was one of the only three people to do so. As he has mentioned before, Yuta had no background as a singer or dancer when he first aspired to become a K-pop idol. It was the immense influence of TVXQ that prompted him to take it up as a career. Debuting with NCT as a member of its subgroup NCT 127, Yuta soon made his mark with striking visuals and a stage presence that was familiar only to some. His intense dance style was appreciated by many, soon gaining him fame. Known to play frequent tricks on fellow labelmates, Yuta’s hair has a fandom of its own. The luscious locks have always given an edge to the singer and have only upped the style quotient for him. We take a look at some of our favourite appearances of Yuta and his enviable mane.

    Modest

    Yuta can rock a suit with his hair glimmering on top.

    Laid back

    But he also does not need to get dressed up to look his most handsome self.

    Black haired

    This look will forever be a superior one on Yuta.

    Amazing

    Mid-performance and yet not a single strand out of place, we are amazed.

    Prince

    Yuta's prince-like visuals are not held behind even with a shaggy look.

    Shiny

    We really want to know his hair-care routine after looking at those shiny, smooth locks.

