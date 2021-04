1 / 8

Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta’s adorable pictures

Neena Gupta is a popular actor in the Indian entertainment industry. Having done movies like Badhaai Ho, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, The Last Colour, Panga among others, the actor has started to make headlines again because of her phenomenal on-screen performances. Neena Gupta is known for making bold choices in her life and always standing by them, which has inspired many women. Neena Gupta was in a relationship with former West Indies cricketer Vivian Richards with whom she has daughter, Masaba Gupta, who is an ace fashion designer. Neena Gupta has always taught Masaba Gupta the right things. Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta have always been praises about each other as the latter has always understood and supported her mother in ever decision she made. Here are adorable pictures of Neena Gupta and Masaba Gupta that will prove they share a great relationship with each other. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Neena Gupta Instagram