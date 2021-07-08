Neetu Kapoor Birthday Special: PHOTOS of her with Samara Sahni prove she is a fun grandmother

Advertisement
As Neetu Kapoor turns a year older today, here are pictures of her with her granddaughter, Samara Sahni that she shares on her official social media handle. Read ahead to take a look.
July 9, 2021
    Neetu Kapoor, born on July 8, 1958, is a popular name in the Hindi film industry. She tied the knot with Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor, when she was at the peak of her career. The couple were one of the most adorable celebrity couples and proud parents of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and actor Ranbir Kapoor. Neetu Kapoor is said to be the pillar of the family who is often praised for raising her children in the right way and stood by her husband’s side through thick and thin. Despite being one of the most popular actors of her time, Neetu Kapoor quit her acting career in order to be available for her family. She is considered to be “the best wife, mother and grandmother” by her family members who have often revealed during media interactions that Neetu and Rishi are the reason for them being “happy and successful adults today”. Neetu, who is active on social media is often spotted hanging out with her adorable granddaughter, Samara Sahni. Today, as Neetu Kapoor turns a year older, here are pictures of the her with her granddaughter. Read ahead to take a look.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

    With Killian Sahni

    Neetu Kapoor and Samara Sahni get clicked along with their pet, Killian Sahni.

    The girl gang

    Neetu clicks a selfie with her daughter and granddaughter as she spends time with her “girl gang”.

    Twinning and winning

    Samara Sahni has a great time as she goes travels with her mother and grandparents as they all twin with each other wearing similar hats.

    With the Sahnis

    Neetu Kapoor shares a selfie of her posing “with the Sahnis” during Christmas.

    Girls who do yoga together, stay together

    Neetu Kapoor and Samara Sahni practise yoga with “mommy” Riddhima while getting clicked in black outfits.

