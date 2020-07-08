Neetu Kapoor Birthday Special: See PHOTOS of the star with late Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia and Riddhima

1 / 12

Check out these snaps of Neetu Kapoor with her loved ones

Neetu Kapoor turns 62 today and there is no doubt that the actress is looking better with every passing year like fine wine. The actress is a constant source of amazing Kapoor family pictures from their family gatherings and annual parties. The actress had been in New York for over a year for the treatment of her late husband Rishi Kapoor who passed away in April this year. Neetu often had shared their lives in New York throughout her social media e, where they were put up for his treatment for over a year. After all, Bollywood 's golden pair is still among the most successful star-couples and loved dearly by fans. The two were a strong break from a successful onscreen pair to a happily married couple too. Their love story began in 1975 when Neetu was a teenager and had worked with Rishi in as many as 15 films. The first time they had come together on-screen was for the film Zehreela Insaan (1974).Neetu was merely a confidant to Rishi in their initial days as co-stars, who would spill out his disappointments to her over his broken relationships. Finally when he was away in Paris for the shoot of his film, Barood after they had just shot for the film, Kabhi Kabhie in Kashmir. Rishi sent Neetu a telegram writing ‘Ye Sikhni badi yaad aati hai (I am missing this Sikhni)’. In January 1980, the duo finally got hitched in a traditional Punjabi style. As we earlier described how Neetu loves giving fans a sneak peek into her family album. Take a look at these snaps of the veteran actress with late Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani.

Photo Credit : Instagram