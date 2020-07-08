Advertisement
Neetu Kapoor Birthday Special: See PHOTOS of the star with late Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia and Riddhima

On Neetu Kapoor's 62 nd birthday, check out some of her most memorable snaps from social media with late Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia and Riddhima.
4054 reads Mumbai Updated: July 8, 2020 10:40 am
  • 1 / 12
    Neetu Kapoor turns 62 today and there is no doubt that the actress is looking better with every passing year like fine wine. The actress is a constant source of amazing Kapoor family pictures from their family gatherings and annual parties. The actress had been in New York for over a year for the treatment of her late husband Rishi Kapoor who passed away in April this year. Neetu often had shared their lives in New York throughout her social media e, where they were put up for his treatment for over a year. After all, Bollywood 's golden pair is still among the most successful star-couples and loved dearly by fans. The two were a strong break from a successful onscreen pair to a happily married couple too. Their love story began in 1975 when Neetu was a teenager and had worked with Rishi in as many as 15 films. The first time they had come together on-screen was for the film Zehreela Insaan (1974).Neetu was merely a confidant to Rishi in their initial days as co-stars, who would spill out his disappointments to her over his broken relationships. Finally when he was away in Paris for the shoot of his film, Barood after they had just shot for the film, Kabhi Kabhie in Kashmir. Rishi sent Neetu a telegram writing ‘Ye Sikhni badi yaad aati hai (I am missing this Sikhni)’. In January 1980, the duo finally got hitched in a traditional Punjabi style. As we earlier described how Neetu loves giving fans a sneak peek into her family album. Take a look at these snaps of the veteran actress with late Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 2 / 12
    Special celebrations with the loved ones

    These get-togethers of the Kapoor never failed to amuse fans

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 3 / 12
    Cute throwback picture

    You cannot miss the expressions of the siblings here!

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 4 / 12
    Selfie game on point

    When it comes to looks no one beats the Kapoors

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 5 / 12
    The Kapoor charm

    A snap of one of Kapoor clan's family gatherings.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 6 / 12
    Smiles are wider with the best people

    Neetu Kapoor looks adorable in this throwback snap with her family

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 7 / 12
    How sweet is this?

    Neetu poses with Ranbir, Alia and Soni Razdan in this selfie.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 8 / 12
    How the nation misses this warm smile

    This is such a happy picture of the trio with Alia Bhatt and one can't miss Rishi Kapoor's smile here.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 9 / 12
    Stealing the focus

    The trio arrives in style for actor Armaan Jain's wedding earlier this year.

    Photo Credit : viral bhayani

  • 10 / 12
    The pretty ladies

    As we said, she is aging like fine wine with every passing year.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 11 / 12
    Good looks, good looks, good looks!

    Another adorable snap of the actress with her favourite duo and look at Alia staring at Ranbir.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

  • 12 / 12
    NYC mornings are being missed

    The Kapoor making way to stylish winter mornings in this snap.

    Photo Credit : Instagram

