Neetu Kapoor’s pictures with her family

Neetu Kapoor is a well-known name in the Indian movie industry. A great actor herself, Neetu married Bollywood star Rishi Kapoor at the peak of her career. They soon became one of the most adorable celebrity couples. Neetu is a proud mother of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Bollywood’s critically acclaimed actor Ranbir Kapoor. Neetu Kapoor is said to be the pillar of their family who raised children in the right way and stood like a pillar by her husband’s side through thick and thin. Despite being one of the most popular actors of her time, Neetu Kapoor gave up on her acting career to be available for her family all the time. She is considered to be “the best wife, mother and grandmother” by her family members who have often revealed during media interactions that Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor are the reason for them being happy and successful adults today. Neetu, who is active on social media is often spotted hanging out with her family revealing that it gives her “immense joy” to be around them. Here are pictures of Neetu Kapoor with her family members that prove she shares a very strong bond with them. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Neetu Kapoor Instagram