Neha Bhasin to Rakhi Sawant: 5 popular wild card entries in the Bigg Boss 15 house

1 / 5

Rajiv Adatia in BB15

There have been numerous entries in the Bigg Boss 15 house since the last few weeks. The first entry was that of Rajiv Adatia, who is like a brother to Shamita Shetty and Shilpa Shetty. He had made Shamita aware of the intentions of Vishal Kotian.

Photo Credit : Rajiv Adatia Instagram