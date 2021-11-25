Neha Bhasin to Rakhi Sawant: 5 popular wild card entries in the Bigg Boss 15 house

    Rajiv Adatia in BB15

    There have been numerous entries in the Bigg Boss 15 house since the last few weeks. The first entry was that of Rajiv Adatia, who is like a brother to Shamita Shetty and Shilpa Shetty. He had made Shamita aware of the intentions of Vishal Kotian.

    Photo Credit : Rajiv Adatia Instagram

    Raqesh Bapat

    Raqesh Bapat was another wild card entry in the house, who was there to support his lady love, Shamita Shetty. A date night was also arranged for them at the Bigg Boss house.

    Photo Credit : Raqesh Bapat instagram

    Neha Bhasin

    Neha Bhasin, who shared a great bond with Pratik Sehajpal and Shamita Shetty in the house, had entered the house with Raqesh Bapat. She is among the strongest contestants on the show.

    Photo Credit : Neha Bhasin instagram

    Devoleena Bhattacharjee

    Devoleena Bhattacharjee- Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame actress will be entering the show this weekend in Season 15.

    Photo Credit : Devoleena Bhattacharjee instagram

    Rakhi Sawant

    The star entertainer of the television industry and Bigg Boss, Rakhi Sawant will be entering the Bigg Boss 15 house along with her husband to make the show more entertaining than ever.

    Photo Credit : ColorsTV Instagram