Neha Bhasin to Rakhi Sawant: 5 popular wild card entries in the Bigg Boss 15 house

There have been numerous entries in the Bigg Boss 15 house since the last few weeks. The first entry was that of Rajiv Adatia, who is like a brother to Shamita Shetty and Shilpa Shetty. He had made Shamita aware of the intentions of Vishal Kotian.
Raqesh Bapat was another wild card entry in the house, who was there to support his lady love, Shamita Shetty. A date night was also arranged for them at the Bigg Boss house.
Neha Bhasin, who shared a great bond with Pratik Sehajpal and Shamita Shetty in the house, had entered the house with Raqesh Bapat. She is among the strongest contestants on the show.
Devoleena Bhattacharjee- Saath Nibhaana Saathiya fame actress will be entering the show this weekend in Season 15.
The star entertainer of the television industry and Bigg Boss, Rakhi Sawant will be entering the Bigg Boss 15 house along with her husband to make the show more entertaining than ever.
