5 times Bigg Boss 15 contestant Neha Bhasin played on the top of her game in fashion

Fabulous singer Neha Bhasin has been recently gaining a lot of limelight for her strong personality and never give up attitude. She had earlier seen in Bigg Boss OTT, where she had formed some strong connections and presently, she is in Bigg Boss 15 as wild card entry. The singer a bold and stylish fashion which always stands out in a crowd. Here are her few looks in the Bigg Boss house.
Photo Credit : Neha Bhasin instagram
The singer looked very charming and adorable in this pink top and black skirt outfit. She had paired it with very light makeup.
Neha Bhasin was a traditional queen in the green shimmery suit and traditional jewelry. She looked like a true punjaban with her striking looks.
Neha Bhasin looked date night ready in the beautiful and stylish yellow dress. She was paired it with maroon lipstick which enhanced her looks.
The day Neha Bhasin enter Bigg Boss 15 house in a shimmery black and silver saree, it has become etched in out hearts. She looked gorgeous as ever in the saree and flawless makeup.