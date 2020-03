1 / 5

Times Neha Dhupia made headlines

Neha Dhupia is one of the popular stars of Bollywood. The actress is known to have made it on her own in the industry. Nothing can beat her badass attitude and confidence. Neha is known for her performance in films like Tumhari Sulu, Chup Chup Ke, De Dana Dan, Lust Stories and more. Neha was also recently seen along with Kajol, Vidya Balan, Shruti Haasan and more in a short film titled Devi. Apart from it, Neha is also a part of Roadies Revolution. She is seen as a gang leader with Rannvijay Singha, Prince Narula, Raftaar and Nikhil Chinapa. Fans love her boss lady avatar on the show. However, she is currently creating a buzz for one of her statements which didn't go down well with the netizens. For the uninitiated, she is getting mercilessly trolled for her statements about cheating in a relationship. As mentioned earlier, Neha has grabbed headlines for many reasons, one being her recent controversial statement on Roadies Revolution. Without further ado, check out why she is currently creating buzz and other reasons why she made headlines in the past.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani