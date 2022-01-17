Mrs World 2022: 5 Things about Mrs India World Navdeep Kaur

1 / 6

Everything about Mrs India World Navdeep Kaur

India's Navdeep Kaur made the entire nation proud as she won the award for the Best National Costume at Mrs World 2022 pageant in Las Vegas. The round required the contestants to showcase the speciality of their countries through their ensembles. The diva was also crowned Mrs India World and recently went to the US to represent India and compete with 15 contestants at Mrs World 2022 pageant. Here's a look at some of the interesting things about Navdeep Kaur.

Photo Credit : Navdeep Kaur Instagram