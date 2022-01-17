Mrs World 2022: 5 Things about Mrs India World Navdeep Kaur

India's Navdeep Kaur made the entire nation proud as she won the award for the Best National Costume at Mrs World 2022 pageant in Las Vegas. The round required the contestants to showcase the speciality of their countries through their ensembles. The diva was also crowned Mrs India World and recently went to the US to represent India and compete with 15 contestants at Mrs World 2022 pageant. Here's a look at some of the interesting things about Navdeep Kaur.
Photo Credit : Navdeep Kaur Instagram
Navdeep Kaur is from Kansbahal, a town near Odisha. She holds a degree in computer science and has also done an MBA.
Before stepping into the world of pageants, she worked at a private bank as an assistant manager and later switched to become an assistant professor.
She won the title of Mrs India World in 2020 and was later selected to represent the country at the prestigious Mrs World pageant 2022 in Las Vegas, US.
The diva tied the knot with Kamaldeep Singh in 2014 and the two have a daughter named Jasleen.
The motorcycle enthusiast and animal lover Navdeep has been honoured with Karamveer Award in 2021 and was also recognised as the Icon of women empowerment in 2021.