Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi: Adorable love story of the parents to be will prove their love is eternal

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have just announced the arrival of their second child. Here’s their love story that would make fans believe in fairytales.
15757 reads Mumbai Updated: July 20, 2021 09:35 am
    Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s love story

    Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are amongst the most adored celebrity couples in Bollywood. The two tied the knot on May 10, 2018 and have been blessed with a little baby girl, Mehr Bedi. The couple was very careful about the amount of exposure the media would be allowed to have of their piece of heart and have always proved to be great parents. Recently, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi announced the arrival of their second child, leaving fans surprised with tears of happiness in their eyes. The actors shared a sweet portrait of their family where Neha Dhupia can be seen flaunting her baby bump. While sharing the big announcement with the world through their official social media handle, she revealed through the caption that it took them “2 days to come with a caption”, and that the best one that they could think of was, “Thank you, God #WaheguruMehrKare”. Before getting married and starting a new journey in their lives, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have shared a great love story that would give their fans and followers major relationship goals. Here is Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s fairytale love story.

    Love at first sight

    Angad Bedi first spotted Neha Dhupia at a gym, before even entering the entertainment industry. This is the time when Neha Dhupia was preparing for the Miss India pageant and Angad Bedi was playing for the Under-19 cricket team in Delhi, and it is then when the actor fell for Neha Dhupia.

    Becoming “friends”

    After years of seeing each other, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi met each other in Mumbai at a common friend’s party, where they became “friends” and grew closer to each other with time.

    One-sided love

    Angad Bedi instantly revealed his feelings to Neha Dhupia, who in return said that she wants to be “only friends” with him. Even though all of their friends knew about Angad Bedi’s “one-sided love” and advised him to move on, the actor didn’t lose hope and waited for her.

    Four years of waiting

    It took Neha Dhupia four years to get out of a relationship she was in already and realize her feelings for Angad Bedi and finally reciprocated the actor’s feelings.

    The decision of getting married

    Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have often revealed that the actor had always believed that Neha Dhupia will be his wife one day and their decision of tying the knot happened overnight.

