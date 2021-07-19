Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi: Adorable love story of the parents to be will prove their love is eternal

1 / 6

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s love story

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are amongst the most adored celebrity couples in Bollywood. The two tied the knot on May 10, 2018 and have been blessed with a little baby girl, Mehr Bedi. The couple was very careful about the amount of exposure the media would be allowed to have of their piece of heart and have always proved to be great parents. Recently, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi announced the arrival of their second child, leaving fans surprised with tears of happiness in their eyes. The actors shared a sweet portrait of their family where Neha Dhupia can be seen flaunting her baby bump. While sharing the big announcement with the world through their official social media handle, she revealed through the caption that it took them “2 days to come with a caption”, and that the best one that they could think of was, “Thank you, God #WaheguruMehrKare”. Before getting married and starting a new journey in their lives, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have shared a great love story that would give their fans and followers major relationship goals. Here is Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s fairytale love story.

Photo Credit : Instagram