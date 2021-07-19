-
Home
⁄
-
Photos
⁄
-
Neha Dhupia
⁄
-
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi: Adorable love story of the parents to be will prove their love is eternal
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi: Adorable love story of the parents to be will prove their love is eternal
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have just announced the arrival of their second child. Here’s their love story that would make fans believe in fairytales.
Written By
Pooja Dhar
15757 reads
Mumbai
Updated: July 20, 2021 09:35 am
-
1 / 6
-
2 / 6
-
3 / 6
-
4 / 6
-
5 / 6
-
6 / 6