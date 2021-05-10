Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi Anniversary Special: PHOTOS that prove Mehr Bedi is the apple of their eyes

1 / 8

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s pictures with their daughter

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are one of the most adorable celebrity couples in the Bollywood industry. The two met each other for the first time through mutual friends and it was “love at first sight” for Angad Bedi. He instantly knew that Neha Dhupia is “the one” and proposed to her for marriage after being friends for a couple of months, but Neha Dhupia turned him down as she was already in a relationship at the time. Everyone around the couple knew that Angad Bedi loved Neha Dhupia but their romance started only after the beauty pageant winner came around. It was after four years of knowing each other that Neha Dhupia started to realize that she too has feelings for the actor and has often revealed that she has been lucky as Angad Bedi was waiting for her even after all those years. The couple was already sure that they are perfect for each other and overnight decided to get married to each other. On May 10, 2018, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi tied the knot with each other and are proud parents of a little baby girl, Mehr Bedi. Today, as Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi complete three years of being in a happy and solid marriage, here are pictures of the two proving that the two actors are great parents. Read ahead to take a look.

Photo Credit : Neha Dhupia Instagram