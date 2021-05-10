Advertisement
  1. Home
  2. Photos
  3. Neha Dhupia
  4. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi Anniversary Special: PHOTOS that prove Mehr Bedi is the apple of their eyes

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi Anniversary Special: PHOTOS that prove Mehr Bedi is the apple of their eyes

As Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi complete three years of being in a happy and solid marriage, here are pictures of the celebrity couple with their baby girl. Read ahead to take a look.
4924 reads Mumbai
  • 1 / 8
    Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s pictures with their daughter

    Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s pictures with their daughter

    Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are one of the most adorable celebrity couples in the Bollywood industry. The two met each other for the first time through mutual friends and it was “love at first sight” for Angad Bedi. He instantly knew that Neha Dhupia is “the one” and proposed to her for marriage after being friends for a couple of months, but Neha Dhupia turned him down as she was already in a relationship at the time. Everyone around the couple knew that Angad Bedi loved Neha Dhupia but their romance started only after the beauty pageant winner came around. It was after four years of knowing each other that Neha Dhupia started to realize that she too has feelings for the actor and has often revealed that she has been lucky as Angad Bedi was waiting for her even after all those years. The couple was already sure that they are perfect for each other and overnight decided to get married to each other. On May 10, 2018, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi tied the knot with each other and are proud parents of a little baby girl, Mehr Bedi. Today, as Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi complete three years of being in a happy and solid marriage, here are pictures of the two proving that the two actors are great parents. Read ahead to take a look.

    Photo Credit : Neha Dhupia Instagram

  • 2 / 8
    It’s swim time

    It’s swim time

    Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi get clicked candidly as they enjoy their time in the swimming pool with their daughter, Mehr Bedi.

    Photo Credit : Neha Dhupia Instagram

  • 3 / 8
    Welcoming the new year

    Welcoming the new year

    Neha and Angad get clicked posing for the camera with their daughter as they welcome the New Year.

    Photo Credit : Neha Dhupia Instagram

  • 4 / 8
    Weekend getaways

    Weekend getaways

    The family of three get clicked as they visit a farm to spend their “perfect weekend getaway”.

    Photo Credit : Neha Dhupia Instagram

  • 5 / 8
    Christmas celebrations

    Christmas celebrations

    Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi get clicked candidly with daughter Mehr Bedi as they celebrate Christmas together.

    Photo Credit : Neha Dhupia Instagram

    Advertisement
  • 6 / 8
    Sunkissed

    Sunkissed

    The celebrity couple and the star kid get clicked being sunkissed during their vacation.

    Photo Credit : Neha Dhupia Instagram

  • 7 / 8
    Festive vibes

    Festive vibes

    Neha shares a picture with Angad and baby girl, Mehr as they celebrate Diwali together, to wish her fans and followers a very “Happy Diwali”.

    Photo Credit : Neha Dhupia Instagram

  • 8 / 8
    Candid clicks

    Candid clicks

    Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi get clicked candidly sharing a precious moment with their daughter, Mehr Bedi as the three pray together at The Golden Temple, Amritsar in India.

    Photo Credit : Neha Dhupia Instagram