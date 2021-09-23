Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's PHOTOS with Mehr make fans excited for the couple's second child

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have been setting the internet on fire, ever since they announced that they are going to become parents for the second time. The actor fell in love with Neha Dhupia “at first sight” and continued wooing her for more than four years until she said yes. The two decided to tie the knot and got married on May 10, 2018. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcomed their first child, Mehr Bedi on November 18, 2018. Here are pictures of Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi with Mehr Bedi, proving the two are perfect parents, while fans await the birth of their second child. Read ahead to know more.
Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and Mehr get clicked as they adore the beauty of nature and enjoy the sunset.
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi take their daughter to The Golden Temple and teach their baby to pray.
Neha and Angad have been on cloud nine, experiencing double the happiness ever since Mehr has entered their lives.
The family of three step out to see farm animals and feed them and Mehr doesn’t leave her father’s arms, also twinning with him.
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi get clicked, holding little Mehr and feeling the cold breeze as they go on a vacation together.