Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's PHOTOS with Mehr make fans excited for the couple's second child

Pictures of Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi with Mehr Bedi giving parent-daughter goals

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have been setting the internet on fire, ever since they announced that they are going to become parents for the second time. The actor fell in love with Neha Dhupia “at first sight” and continued wooing her for more than four years until she said yes. The two decided to tie the knot and got married on May 10, 2018. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcomed their first child, Mehr Bedi on November 18, 2018. Here are pictures of Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi with Mehr Bedi, proving the two are perfect parents, while fans await the birth of their second child. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla