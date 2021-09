1 / 6

Pictures of Neha Dhupia showing off her baby bump

Neha Dhupia awaits for the birth of her second baby. The actor has already left fans awestruck with her fairy tale love story with Angad Bedi, who fell in love with her at first sight. After having to woo her for years, Neha Dhupia finally reciprocated to his feelings as the two decided to tie the knot with each other. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married on May 10, 2018, and welcomed their first born, Mehr on November 18, 2018. As fans expressed their excitement for the second baby, they are also impressed with the way Neha Dhupia is carrying herself during her pregnancy. Here are pictures of Neha Dhupia flaunting her baby bump, urging fans to be comfortable in their own skin. Read ahead to know more.

Photo Credit : Pinkvilla