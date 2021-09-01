Neha Dhupia: PHOTOS of the Bollywood actor will give you pregnancy fashion goals

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi have a fairy tale love story. The two celebrities met each other for the first time at a mutual friend’s party, where Angad fell in love at first sight with Neha. After trying to woo her for over four years, Neha finally confessed her feelings for Angad and the couple decided to tie the knot. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi got married on May 10, 2018, and welcomed their first born Mehr on November 18, 2018. The couple recently announced that they are expecting their second child. Even through her pregnancy phase, Neha Dhupia never fails to maintain her style, as she proudly flaunts her baby bump in designer clothes. Here are Neha Dhupia’s pregnancy fashion looks, motivating the people to stay in style. Read ahead to know more.
Photo Credit : Pinkvilla
Neha Dhupia gets clicked as she poses for the cameras before getting into her car in a white and brown striped full length outfit.
Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani
Neha shares a glimpse of her Sunday, enjoying the scenery in a floral deep V halter-neck outfit, along with having worn a white shirt on top of the dress.
The actor gets clicked at the sets of her upcoming project in a grey figure hugging outfit, along with a khakhi oversized jacket on top.
Neha gets clicked as she steps out for a dinner date with Angad Bedi and she looks gorgeous in a blue and white deep V-neck full-length dress along with a white jacket.
Neha Dhupia shares a “tone on tone” candid picture of her where her printed kaftan camouflages with the wall.