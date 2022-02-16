Neha Dhupia to Shweta Agarwal: Divas who flaunted their baby bumps in style

Bollywood celebrities often share glimpses from their private life to stay connected with their fans but during their pregnancy which is considered to be a hard time, women usually avoid cameras. However, these celebs did not shy away from flaunting their baby bumps. By looking at their pictures, we are certainly getting pregnancy vibes off them as they all make it look so glamorous and beautiful.
Photo Credit : Neha Dhupia's Instagram
The diva gave birth to her second son in February 2021. She even did several photoshoots for brands and made fans go crazy by sharing gorgeous pictures of herself flaunting her baby bump.
Photo Credit : Kareena Kapoor Khan's Instagram
Recently, singer Aditya Naraya and wife Shweta Agarwal shared the good news with their fans. The couple dropped beautiful pictures with each other on their Instagram and it's hard to stop oneself from falling in love with Shweta's baby bump.
Photo Credit : Aditya Narayan Instagram
Anushka and Virat welcomed their daughter Vamika last year. During her pregnancy, the diva never shied away from flaunting her baby bump and had the best time of her life.
Photo Credit : Anushka Sharma's Instagram
The actress got married to Vaibhav Rekhi last year and announced her pregnancy by sharing mesmerising pictures of herself caring for her baby bump during her honeymoon. The diva gave birth to a baby boy on July 14, 2021.
Photo Credit : Dia Mirza's Instagram
Neha gave birth to a baby boy last year. The actress has a beautiful daughter Mehr with her husband Angad Bedi. However, the diva seemed to have a lot of fun during her second pregnancy. In this picture, she can be seen donning a black monokini and sunglasses while having fun by the pool.