New parents Neha Dhupia & Angad Bedi look 'totally in love' in these mesmerizing PICS

The new mommy and daddy in town Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi might be parents of two little kids now but when it comes to loving each other, they never hesitate in expressing their love for each other, be it on social media or at events. Neha and Angad graced an event today and looked stunning in their attires. When all eyes were on them, their eyes were on each other and we absolutely love it.
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are one of the most stylish looking couples in Bollywood and there is no denying this fact. The couple often makes head turn when they step out of their house. Well, today these two graced an event with their presence and indeed looked dapper. Angad wore a black suit and was all smiles as he posed for the shutterbugs holding the hands of his wife. Neha on the other hand looked gorgeous dressed in a tribal print dress and paired it with black boots.
Neha Dhupia is beautiful and although one needs no proof to prove this but still this close-up picture of the actress just justice to her beauty. From the actress' makeup to her hair everything was just perfect and we love her style!
Angad Bedi has never shied away from expressing his love for Neha Dhupia. His social media is filled with lovey dovey posts for Neha and he never misses an opportunity to shower love on his gorgeous wife. Well, just look at this picture, can you feel the love in Angad's eyes? The actor proves the saying "find a man who looks at you like this" right.
Neha Dhupia is a slayer when it comes to her fashion sense. The actress always makes head turn with her fashion game and makes it to the headlines for the same. From her maternity fashion to red carpet style, the actress is a diva.
