New parents Neha Dhupia & Angad Bedi look 'totally in love' in these mesmerizing PICS

Neha Dhupia & Angad Bedi cannot take their eyes off each other

The new mommy and daddy in town Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi might be parents of two little kids now but when it comes to loving each other, they never hesitate in expressing their love for each other, be it on social media or at events. Neha and Angad graced an event today and looked stunning in their attires. When all eyes were on them, their eyes were on each other and we absolutely love it.

Photo Credit : APH Images