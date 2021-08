1 / 6

Neha Dhupia’s red boots are everything you need to make a style statement this monsoon

Neha Dhupia may be pregnant with her second child with her husband Angad Bedi, but that does not stop her from acing her pregnancy fashion. The diva knows how to make heads turn and grab all the attention. Well, recently, Neha stepped out with her husband and daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi and was papped. Although she was looking stylish from head to toe, what caught our attention was her red boots that created quite a statement. It stood out and indeed made for a perfect monsoon fashion.

Photo Credit : Viral Bhayani