PHOTOS: Neha Dhupia’s fashionable maternity attires that will make you revamp your wardrobe

1 / 6

Neha Dhupia’s fashionable maternity style

Flaunting baby bump is no longer something unheard of and celebrity moms are proving just that with their impeccable style and confidence during pregnancy. From beautiful polka dresses to see-through gowns, dungarees to even statement-making swimsuits, celebrity-approved maternity styles of recent times have undergone a massive change. Speaking of which, Roadies gang leader Neha Dhupia, is one among the few Bollywood celebs who is making major waves in our hearts with her stunning sartorial choices amidst her second pregnancy. It was in the month of July, when Neha and her husband Angad Bedi made their pregnancy new official on Instagram. The celebrity couple who are parents to their little baby girl, Mehr are now gearing up to embrace parenthood once again. Not only this, but the duo also announced their pregnancy in the most stylish way. In their announcement post, Neha looked stunning in a black bodycon dress while husband Angad complemented her in a black shirt and trouser. The picture sees Angad caressing her baby bump as he holds daughter Mehr in his arms. While sharing the post, Neha said, "Took us 2 days to come with a caption...The best one we could think of was ... Thank you, God. #WaheguruMehrKare.” Ever since then, Neha Dhupia’s instagram displays her impeccable style statements that can surely make you revamp your wardrobe. Take a look at it below:

Photo Credit : Neha Dhupia Instagram